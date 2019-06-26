Close acquaintance of the Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki couple expresses anger over reckless rumors surrounding their divorce

Shortly after news of the Song-Song couple's divorce took the internet by storm on June 27, one close acquaintance of both Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki opened up about the various rumors and 'jjirashi' (malicious rumors being spread systematically via SNS, chatrooms, etc) popping up around the web.

The close acquaintance couldn't hide how upset they were with the ongoing spread of rumors and jjirashi, as they told media outlets, "There are some unbelievably nonsensical rumors going around on some online communities," denying all rumors to be false. They continued, "Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo met on the set of 'Descendants of the Sun' and got married because they truly fell in love. After their marriage, they grew apart because of their extremely busy schedules as well as their differences in personalities, and that's why it's come to this."

Earlier, both Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's management labels also asked the public to prevent the spread of any malicious rumors regarding the couple's divorce.

