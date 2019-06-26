Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki's labels speak up about the couple's reasons for divorce

Shortly after the shocking news of the Song-Song couple's divorce, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's labels spoke up in regard to the pair's reasons for parting ways, etc.

On June 27, Song Hye Kyo's label UAA Korea relayed in light of the news of her divorce, "Song Hye Kyo has decided to proceed with divorce procedures after a lengthy debate. The reason for their separation is the differences in their personalities, and the two ultimately came to this decision as they were unfortunately unable to overcome their differences. Outside of this, we cannot reveal any more details as it is the actors' personal matters, so please understand."

Song Joong Ki's label Blossom Entertainment also released a statement of apology in relation to the news, saying, "Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have come to this decision to end their marriage after a serious discussion, and they are undergoing the legal procedures for divorce after an amicable settlement. We are deeply sorry to deliver such news to many who congratulated the couple on their marriage and cheered them on. We beg that you refrain from spreading any false rumors or thoughtless suspicions regarding the divorce. Once again, we apologize for bringing sad news."



Meanwhile, the Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo couple will be divorcing less than two years after their marriage back in October of 2017.