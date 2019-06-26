Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki's labels speak up about the couple's reasons for divorce

Shortly after the shocking news of the Song-Song couple's divorce, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's labels spoke up in regard to the pair's reasons for parting ways, etc.

On June 27, Song Hye Kyo's label UAA Korea relayed in light of the news of her divorce, "Song Hye Kyo has decided to proceed with divorce procedures after a lengthy debate. The reason for their separation is the differences in their personalities, and the two ultimately came to this decision as they were unfortunately unable to overcome their differences. Outside of this, we cannot reveal any more details as it is the actors' personal matters, so please understand."  

Song Joong Ki's label Blossom Entertainment also released a statement of apology in relation to the news, saying, "Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have come to this decision to end their marriage after a serious discussion, and they are undergoing the legal procedures for divorce after an amicable settlement. We are deeply sorry to deliver such news to many who congratulated the couple on their marriage and cheered them on. We beg that you refrain from spreading any false rumors or thoughtless suspicions regarding the divorce. Once again, we apologize for bringing sad news." 

Meanwhile, the Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo couple will be divorcing less than two years after their marriage back in October of 2017. 

HolyYoongi59 pts 3 hours ago 12
3 hours ago

Might be an unpopular opinion here but I feel like i kinda already knew from the back of my mind that they weren’t gonna work out. They just got married way to fast. For me looking at photos of them together and at the wedding It was kinda lackluster. Trust me I wasn’t wishing any Ill will on them at all I was hoping they would work out but such a whirlwind love can blind you in seeing your partner for who they really are. They had only been dating a few months to a year everyone in new relationship does not reveal their true selfs until after the honeymoon phase which last at least 2 years of dating. So maybe they just only saw the good parts and we’re blinded to the bad. I think after all the hype around them coming out as a couple and getting married was over with it it was just the two of them and it showed their true selves. Especially after living together and being together after all the celebrity stuff was done showed them that they really weren’t meant to be.

11

spectify11 pts 3 hours ago 2
3 hours ago

She's known to do this. It's not her first tango, falling for the male lead of any drama she stars in... She's dated Rain (Full House), Hyun Bin (Worlds Within), but this is the first one that officially ended up tying the knot. Can't say I'm too surprised with the outcome.

