Hyukoh cancels 'SUCHMOS X HYUKOH' joint concert due to Suchmos bassist's hospitalization

Korean band Hyukoh has cancelled their upcoming joint concert with Japanese rock band Suchmos.



According to their label DooRoo DooRoo Artist Company, the event, which was set to be held on June 9 at Seoul's Yes24 Live Hall, was cancelled at the request of Suchmos' agency. The rock band's bassist was recently revealed to have a health problem and has been in the hospital since May 31.



In a statement, Hyukoh's agency apologized to those who were expecting to make it out to the show, adding that those who have already purchased tickets would be receive refunds.