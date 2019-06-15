Contradictory hashtags about 'BTS 5th Muster' surface online after attendees share stories of alleged mistreatment

'BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop' fan meeting event is receiving mixed buzz.
Following the worldwide-trending hashtag '#BTS5THMUSTER', other related hashtags from the same event began to draw attention from Twitter accordingly. One of these hashtags was written in Korean, one that reads "#Muster_ExplainYourself". This hashtag alarmed certain ARMYs as negative rumors of Big Hit Entertainment's alleged mistreatment of fans surfaced online.
According to the tweets, a group of attendees from 'BTS 5th Muster' were "sexually harassed/commented by security" and about "1000 ARMYs who bought tickets were denied entry".
However, as there was limited proof, some ARMYs expressed doubt toward the happening's legitimacy and defended BTS as being completely separate from the incident.
In addition, positive accounts from some other attendees also surfaced.
Regarding this issue, Big Hit Entertainment posted a notice on their official fan cafe about the 'Muster' event rules. According to an ARMY who had access to the post, the company had outlined rules about non-transferable tickets, as well as ID checks to verify the entry of the rightful ticket holder.
Amid these contradicting tweets, another hashtag related to BTS trended, one that reads, "#MySinger_Jimin_ThankYou". Although the hashtag does not trend anymore, the tweets were full of posts dedicated to the BTS member Jimin.
What do you think of this issue?
Log in to comment