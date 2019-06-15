Contradictory hashtags about 'BTS 5th Muster' surface online after attendees share stories of alleged mistreatment

'BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop' fan meeting event is receiving mixed buzz.

Following the worldwide-trending hashtag '#BTS5THMUSTER', other related hashtags from the same event began to draw attention from Twitter accordingly. One of these hashtags was written in Korean, one that reads "#Muster_ExplainYourself". This hashtag alarmed certain ARMYs as negative rumors of Big Hit Entertainment's alleged mistreatment of fans surfaced online.

According to the tweets, a group of attendees from 'BTS 5th Muster' were "sexually harassed/commented by security" and about "1000 ARMYs who bought tickets were denied entry".

For those of you wondering what is going on,

1. ARMY was sexually harassed/commented by security at 5THMUSTER

2. At least 1000 ARMYs who bought tickets were denied entry

3. ARMYs were mentally and physically harmed through this experience

and the list goes on...RT#머스터_해명해 — 보라해 (@bleu_Scribbler) June 15, 2019

I'm so sorry for what happened today to K ARMY at the MUSTER, here the eng translation #머스터_해명해 pic.twitter.com/AjLCSIPbFj — mel윤기: 나는 납니다 (@meljiho) June 15, 2019

#머스터_해명해 @BigHitEnt

Today's supposed to be a very happy day but why did such thing happen? The boys told us to believe in them & their firm, we want to trust you, so we demand an explanation for this issue. What happened today is really unacceptable & heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/pAEjcqwpwO — Candy Freckles (@ronnie_725) June 15, 2019

However, as there was limited proof, some ARMYs expressed doubt toward the happening's legitimacy and defended BTS as being completely separate from the incident.

Some of you like to jump into stupid conclusions without having any solid proofs! When will y'all learn? Im really getting tired of these karmys and their ungrateful arses!

Saying more than 1000 ARMYs were sexually harassed and denied entry is a SERIOUS allegation!#머스터_해명해 — 7Born Healers [REST] (@Bangtamore) June 15, 2019

People are so easy to believe everything put on the net.

1. sexual harassment was just someone being patted down

2. police throwing a chair and there's no video or photo of it? Yeah, right, esp. in Korea when there are on the phone 24/7

3 People complaining about #머스터_해명해 — Tita 티타 (@TiHo_8) June 15, 2019

Ok now it’s trending guys tell me in all honesty do you have any solid proof that all those things even happened? Don’t get me wrong but those are some serious allegations please make sure they’re facts i know the whole tickets thing is true but the rest? #머스터_해명해 — #VOPEisDOPE|Lemmie (@LemmieLuv) June 15, 2019

In addition, positive accounts from some other attendees also surfaced.

The staff was really nice and I thought they were really organized. The only way you couldn't get in is if you bought resale. If you were refused because of that, then it's your own fault. Bighit already said that resale wouldn't be accepted before lottery began.

#머스터_해명해 — Yong&BreMUSTER (@mxo_ao) June 15, 2019

Regarding this issue, Big Hit Entertainment posted a notice on their official fan cafe about the 'Muster' event rules. According to an ARMY who had access to the post, the company had outlined rules about non-transferable tickets, as well as ID checks to verify the entry of the rightful ticket holder.

Bighit posted on fancafe about the 5th Muster rules. Here is what they said shortly:

- no tickets that were transferred from the original purchaser are allowed

- for reserved tickets you need both psychical ID card and printed reservation confirmation #머스터_해명해 — 5TH MUSTER LIVESTREAM (@seesawkitten) June 15, 2019

Omg can't believe !Haters who hate and don't respect to BTS are making bighit identity lower .

They had rule & please respect them. They are doing their way. #머스터_해명해 pic.twitter.com/CxjPDTYSKu — Hida (@euphohida) June 15, 2019

Amid these contradicting tweets, another hashtag related to BTS trended, one that reads, "#MySinger_Jimin_ThankYou". Although the hashtag does not trend anymore, the tweets were full of posts dedicated to the BTS member Jimin.

I know kpop isn’t that serious blah blah don’t hurt him blah blah Jimin is the CUTEST and no ever lay a finger on him EVER :) #내가수_지민_고마워

pic.twitter.com/OQdMa90keq — . (@joonesque) June 15, 2019

#내가수_지민_고마워#JIMIN

Thank you for bringing me happiness and couragelove you pic.twitter.com/nGyQdwGpic — Martin Mingins (@MartinMingins) June 15, 2019

