Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Norazo becomes ambassadors for National Health Insurance Service dedicated to the elderly

Norazo has become ambassadors for more organizations.

Back in April, Norazo was appointed as ambassadors for climate change, along with their label mate Park Ji Hoon of Maroo Entertainment. This time, the duo was chosen as ambassadors for the National Health Insurance Service, promoting long-term in-home service care and other provisions for the elderly.

By using their own song "Superman" as the CM song, Norazo wore their appropriate costumes and appeared in the commercial with other actors. 

Round of applause to Norazo!

thealigirl8996 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

i'm so glad they're getting all these modeling and ambassador jobs

vaxanne92 pts 6 days ago
6 days ago

Norazo is legendary comic pop. Their songs are catchy, creative and fun. I hope Orange Caramel will revive and Celeb Five to be female representatives of this calibre

