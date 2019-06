Ahn Jae Hyun's grandfather has passed away.

On June 3, HB Entertainment confirmed to Herald Pop, "Actor Ahn Jae Hyun's maternal grandfather has passed away."

Ahn Jae Hyun also shared about the loss on his Instagram. He stated, "I love you, grandpa... Thank you.. Mom is in so much pain.. And so am I.. I love you....."

Condolences to Ahn Jae Hyun and his family.