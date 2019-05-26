TREASURE13 release a behind the scenes video teaser featuring all thirteen members

TREASURE13 have released their first video teaser in anticipation of their debut.

The video gives a look behind the scenes of their photo shoot for their preview image series, 'Begin', which consisted of solo and group portraits of all thirteen members that were slowly revealed to the public over the course of the past few weeks.

The teaser features all thirteen members having a great time under bright and sunny weather as the music playing over them compliments the cheery group of boys. The music also gives possible hints as to what kind of sound they will have for their fast-approaching debut.

TREASURE13 is YG's largest musical act to date, consisting of members from two sub units, 'TREASURE' with seven members and 'MAGNUM' with six members. The lineup was created through the music survival program 'YG Treasure Box'.

