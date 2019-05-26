BTS drop the official timeline for 2019 FESTA

BTS has released the official timeline for FESTA, the yearly celebration that commemorates their debut in June of 2013.

This year's festivities will begin on June 3rd with the release of the first of two new family portraits, followed by a variety of other goodies like choreography videos, audio content, including a piano version of "Euphoria", fresh new member profiles, and other exciting mystery content that fans will surely love.

Check out the timeline for yourself below and get ready for FESTA 2019!