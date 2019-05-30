Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

62

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

The Chainsmokers talk about collaborations with BTS, MONSTA X & BLACKPINK

AKP STAFF

American EDM duo The Chainsmokers opened up about collaborating with BTS and MONSTA X and wanting to work with BLACKPINK.

The Chainsmokers are performing in Korea on September 6 for their 'World War Joy' tour and discussed their collaborations with K-pop artists. Alex Pall said on BTS, "They're really passionate and capable people. They know how to enjoy music and concerts. I respect that they've achieved great success and want to continue to cheer them on." Member Andrew Taggart produced the track "Best of Me" on BTS's mini album 'Love Yourself: Her'.

Alex Pall also said on MONSTA X, who they collaborated with at the '2018 Boston Jingle Ball', "We want to collaborate with MONSTA X more in the future." As for which K-pop group they're hoping to work with, Alex stated, "We'd like to collaborate with BLACKPINK. We think they're such a talented and energetic group."

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  3. MONSTA X
  4. THE CHAINSMOKERS
13 16,320 Share 48% Upvoted

6

hohliu6,156 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Collaboration is one of the best method to market overseas bands. There are huge amount of foreign artist that wants to work with Top Kpop artists. I wonder who will they pick in the end....

Share

2

anything162 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

I don't understand this time the downvotes they didn't something wrong?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,663
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,218

allkpop in your Inbox