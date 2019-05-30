The Chainsmokers talk about collaborations with BTS, MONSTA X & BLACKPINK

American EDM duo The Chainsmokers opened up about collaborating with BTS and MONSTA X and wanting to work with BLACKPINK.



The Chainsmokers are performing in Korea on September 6 for their 'World War Joy' tour and discussed their collaborations with K-pop artists. Alex Pall said on BTS, "They're really passionate and capable people. They know how to enjoy music and concerts. I respect that they've achieved great success and want to continue to cheer them on." Member Andrew Taggart produced the track "Best of Me" on BTS's mini album 'Love Yourself: Her'.



Alex Pall also said on MONSTA X, who they collaborated with at the '2018 Boston Jingle Ball', "We want to collaborate with MONSTA X more in the future." As for which K-pop group they're hoping to work with, Alex stated, "We'd like to collaborate with BLACKPINK. We think they're such a talented and energetic group."