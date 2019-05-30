GOT7 break it down in '1°' special MV

GOT7 have dropped their special music video for "1°".



In the MV, the GOT7 members break it down in the MV above as they perform on a bare set. Yugyeom took part in writing the lyrics for "1°", a track from the group's most recent EP album 'Spinning Top'.



Check out GOT7's MV above and the MV for their title track "Eclipse" here if you missed it.