GOT7 have dropped their special music video for "1°".
In the MV, the GOT7 members break it down in the MV above as they perform on a bare set. Yugyeom took part in writing the lyrics for "1°", a track from the group's most recent EP album 'Spinning Top'.
Check out GOT7's MV above and the MV for their title track "Eclipse" here if you missed it.
GOT7 break it down in '1°' special MV
