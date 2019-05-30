Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

72

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

GOT7 break it down in '1°' special MV

AKP STAFF

GOT7 have dropped their special music video for "".

In the MV, the GOT7 members break it down in the MV above as they perform on a bare set. Yugyeom took part in writing the lyrics for "1°", a track from the group's most recent EP album 'Spinning Top'. 

Check out GOT7's MV above and the MV for their title track "Eclipse" here if you missed it.

  1. GOT7
  2. #1
3 6,407 Share 89% Upvoted

3

TIndran1,165 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Omg, I waited for this...LOVE their GOT7 Live Studio! Double the joy from their first win for ECLIPSE!! Aghase jjang.

Share

2

fliptothecside165 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

I love GOT7 Live Studio!!! I hope people who don't know them well or want to listen to their b-side tracks. The whole EP album is amazing. Every song is composed by one member! So excited to see them in concert in July!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,663
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,218

allkpop in your Inbox