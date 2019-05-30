Psychologist says Hara cried for help on social media

A psychologist analyzed Hara's social media activity.

The May 30 airing of MBC's 'Section TV' covered Hara's suicide attempt. Psychologist Kim Dong Chul stated, "Often times, social media posts expressing one's feelings and emotions can be taken as signs to dangerous decisions. Hara's social media posts show she's trying hard to overcome but the true message (behind the posts) says 'I'm actually in pain.' You can say she was crying for help to make others aware of her feelings."





He added, "You can't overcome depression by yourself. You have to discuss it with your peers. If there are no peers then you definitely have to find a way to relieve stress on your own."



Back on May 26, Hara was rescued from her smoke-filled home in Cheongdamdong after her manager reported her concerning behavior to the police.