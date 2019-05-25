Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 27 days ago

BREAKING
Hara rescued from a suicide attempt in her home

AKP STAFF

Former KARA member, Hara, was rescued while making a extreme choice on her life.

A manager's report from the Gangnam police station revealed that police were dispatched to Hara's home in Cheongdam-dong in Seoul today at around 12:40am KST.

At the time of the rescue, smoke was found inside the house, but Hara was confirmed to have been taken out of the situation sustaining no life-threatening injuries. 

Goo Hara had been recently swept up in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend concerning dating violence, which first became a public controversy in 2018.

Hara also recently posted a goodbye message on her SNS that alarmed fans and made netizens worry for her safety.



looveLess4,072 pts 27 days ago 15
27 days ago

A huge thank you to the authorities that could prevent this by getting there on time. I hope she gets the help she needs to get through this.

116

latte_jae943 pts 27 days ago 2
27 days ago

OMG.... Im so glad AND sad at the same time... how hard must of she had a time... I really hope she gets the treatment she needs and thank goodness she was saved!!!! TT

