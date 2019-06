Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung shared about teaching EXID.

On May 30, EXID guested on Mnet's 'TMI News.' Bae Yoon Jung, who has created EXID's famous "Up & Down" dance, also made an appearance.





When asked if she also yelled at the EXID members, Bae Yoon Jung revealed, "I scolded Hyerin a lot," and said, "I yelled at her a lot but she didn't show a single drop of tear and worked hard."





To this, Hyerin said, "I knew the scolding was out of love, not out of hate."