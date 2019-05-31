Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 22 days ago

Actress Lee Yoo Young's agency responds to concerns over distressing Instagram post

Actress Lee Yoo Young's agency has responded to concerns over her distressing Instagram post.

On May 31, Lee Yoo Young posted on Instagram, "I want to die. Every single day is like hell. I want to get out." Her message has alarmed her fans and other netizens who are worried the actress might be considering harming herself.

Her label Ace Factory stated, "We've confirmed with the actress that while she was posting her social media caption, she made a mistake and posted the wrong thing. The actress herself was very taken aback and immediately deleted the caption. We apologize for causing everyone to worry."

Lee Yoo Young recently wrapped up the KBS drama 'My Fellow Citizens'. She's also known as the former girlfriend of late actor Kim Joo Hyuk who passed in 2017.

kagayakugucci 22 days ago
22 days ago

When agencies release public statements like these, I have to wonder if their main business is actually insulting people's intelligence. I hope that at least behind the scenes they are taking care of her properly.

minodomino 22 days ago
22 days ago

"she made a mistake and posted the wrong thing."

ohhhh nononono. Absolutely fucking not. We haven't learned yet? With Jonghyun and now with Hara?

You have to understand that people ask for help in discreet ways. And when someone posts a cry for help as blatantly obvious as "I want to die", then the appropriate thing to say is 'we are doing our best to support her', 'we hope fans will send messages of kindness and encouragement' or 'she is currently getting help, we ask for your understanding'. Literally the most irresponsible thing you can say is 'sorry lol it was a mistake'.

Maybe these things grind my gears because I'm Korean and I know mental health is STILL not treated as seriously as it should be, but I mean COME ON. It hasn't even been a week since Hara attempted suicide, and we're still trying to brush it under the rug?

