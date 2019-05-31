Actress Lee Yoo Young's agency responds to concerns over distressing Instagram post

Actress Lee Yoo Young's agency has responded to concerns over her distressing Instagram post.



On May 31, Lee Yoo Young posted on Instagram, "I want to die. Every single day is like hell. I want to get out." Her message has alarmed her fans and other netizens who are worried the actress might be considering harming herself.



Her label Ace Factory stated, "We've confirmed with the actress that while she was posting her social media caption, she made a mistake and posted the wrong thing. The actress herself was very taken aback and immediately deleted the caption. We apologize for causing everyone to worry."



Lee Yoo Young recently wrapped up the KBS drama 'My Fellow Citizens'. She's also known as the former girlfriend of late actor Kim Joo Hyuk who passed in 2017.