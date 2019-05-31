Tiger JK says son Jordan is already suggesting beats

Tiger JK revealed his son Jordan is already suggesting beats.



On the May 31st episode of 'Lee Suzy's Gayo Plaza', DJ Lee Suzy asked the rapper, "How's your son Jordan these days? He's probably very grown by now." He responded, "My son Jordan knows which beats are trending, and he even suggests them to me after looking up sounds."



Tiger JK continued, "I asked him whether I should make something with that beat, and he said, 'No. Then your own sound wouldn't be there. I don't think you should go with it. Dad has Dad's kind of style to his own sound. This kind of beat is what college kids like these days.' He tells me that it won't be trending when he grows up."



In related news, Drunken Tiger recently dropped "I Love You Too" featuring Yoon Mi Rae.

