Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Tiger JK says son Jordan is already suggesting beats

AKP STAFF

Tiger JK revealed his son Jordan is already suggesting beats.

On the May 31st episode of 'Lee Suzy's Gayo Plaza', DJ Lee Suzy asked the rapper, "How's your son Jordan these days? He's probably very grown by now." He responded, "My son Jordan knows which beats are trending, and he even suggests them to me after looking up sounds."

Tiger JK continued, "I asked him whether I should make something with that beat, and he said, 'No. Then your own sound wouldn't be there. I don't think you should go with it. Dad has Dad's kind of style to his own sound. This kind of beat is what college kids like these days.' He tells me that it won't be trending when he grows up."

In related news, Drunken Tiger recently dropped "I Love You Too" featuring Yoon Mi Rae.

  1. Tiger JK
  2. JORDAN
2 6,223 Share 79% Upvoted

2

adnirvs5,912 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

That's so cute. Well, he does have two highly talented parents! So it's not surprising.

Share

0

elitejay3452200 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

He's already following his father's footsteps, I feel like he might become a great artist himself when he grows up, I guess time will tell.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,613
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,204

allkpop in your Inbox