Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

2AM's Changmin reveals funky retro MV for 'Easy to Say'

AKP STAFF

2AM's Changmin has revealed a funky, retro music video for "Easy to Say".

The MV features Changmin in a karaoke-style video, where he gives a comedic flair to his performance. "Easy to Say" is about how it's easy to say things when it comes to love, driving, and everything else, but it's always easier said than done.

Check out Changmin's "Easy to Say" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. 2AM
  2. Changmin
1 1,492 Share 55% Upvoted

0

hiroonakamura573 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

these guys had such great voices. a shame that they all but stopped doing music, so it's nice to see one of them releasing a song

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,613
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,204

allkpop in your Inbox