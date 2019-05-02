2AM's Changmin reveals funky retro MV for 'Easy to Say'

2AM's Changmin has revealed a funky, retro music video for "Easy to Say".



The MV features Changmin in a karaoke-style video, where he gives a comedic flair to his performance. "Easy to Say" is about how it's easy to say things when it comes to love, driving, and everything else, but it's always easier said than done.



Check out Changmin's "Easy to Say" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

