Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Yubin returns as a groovy rapper in 'Wave' MV for 'Traveller' music project

AKP STAFF

Yubin has returned with a chill new hip-hop/R&B single, "Wave"!

For this single, Yubin partnered up with the ongoing 'Traveller' music project series, which promotes collaborations with rising artists and creators. Yubin's "Wave" was composed, produced, and written by a team consisting of Denis Seo, NOOVV, Kwon Min Ho, Lim Hee Sun, Clef Crew, and more, with Yubin participating in the rap-making. 

Listen and groove to Yubin's "Wave" above while you think about the next vacation you want to take as soon as COVID19 subsides!

