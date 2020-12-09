5

TEEN TOP's Niel sings fierce solo OST 'Ignore' for his big-screen debut film 'Swag'

TEEN TOP's Niel has unveiled the full MV for his solo OST "Ignore", part of the soundtrack album for his upcoming big-screen debut film 'Swag'!

In 'Swag', Niel undergoes a dramatic transformation as a young musician and aspiring rapper named Elle. The story of 'Swag' centers around three friends who each end up choosing a different path and drift apart - the aspiring rapper Elle who goes astray, the rising K-Pop idol J, and a genius music producer, Oji. The hip-hop music film features an impressive soundtrack produced by Groovy Room, with artists like HyolynIllson, G2, Reddy, Hanhae, YunB, Kassy, and more lending their voices. Niel's OST "Ignore" is also track #6 and the ending theme song to 'Swag'. 

In the MV for "Ignore", Niel pours out his soul into the fierce solo number, showcasing a mixture of vocals and rap. Listen to the full OST for yourself above! Meanwhile, 'Swag' premieres in theaters on December 10. 

