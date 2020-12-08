Nada reunites with her former Wassup member Dain for this week's performance on 'Miss Back'



On the December 8 broadcast of MBN's 'Miss Back', the contestants competed against one another with a new genre - semi trot!

Former Wassup member and currently active solo artist Nada decided to adopt a 'Kongji Patji' storyline for her semi trot performance. For this, she needed another helper to fulfill the role of the story's antagonist Patji, while Nada herself would play the role of the heroine, Kongji. Nada decided to invite her fellow former Wassup member and close unnie, Dain!

While many of the other former girl group members of 'Miss Back' did not recognize Dain in the waiting room, former Nine Muses member immediately cried out in joy and greeted Dain warmly. Sera revealed that she and Dain had trained together a long time ago, when Dain was still in her teens.

Later on during the performance, Nada and Dain showcased flawless chemistry together as Kongji and Patji. Check out their full performance from this week's broadcast of 'Miss Back' below, as well as additional clips from Nada's segments!