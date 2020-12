VIXX's Ravi has partnered up with the Ministry of Gender and Family, and tvN D studios, for a thought-provoking campaign single "Pause".

The lyrics of "Pause" asks listeners to rethink and reconsider before engaging in actions which might hurt others. The campaign aims to end various forms of harassment and violence in society, including sexual crimes, domestic crimes, etc.

Check out the MV produced by tvN D studios for Ravi's "Pause", above.