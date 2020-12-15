MONSTA X dress up in 'Love Killa' dance practice video

MONSTA X have revealed their dance practice video for "Love Killa".
In the dance practice video, MONSTA X dress up in costumes to go over the choreography for their latest track. "Love Killa" is the title song of the group's third full album 'Fatal Love'.
Watch MONSTA X's "Love Killa" latest dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.
