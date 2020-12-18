Listen to TWICE's brand new single 'Cry For Me'!

TWICE have officially released their brand new single, "Cry For Me" worldwide!

Previously unveiled during the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' earlier this month, TWICE decided to pre-release "Cry For Me" due to fans' avid demands immediately after the explosive response to the 'MAMA' performance. "Cry For Me" depicts a woman's chaotic emotions as she experiences both love and hatred toward someone. The track is composed by Ryan Tedder, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel 'Lidgren' Schulz, and more with lyrics written by J.Y. Park and Heize.

You can now listen to the full track via TWICE's official YouTube above, as well as via all major music streaming platforms.