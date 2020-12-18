19

5

Music Video
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Listen to TWICE's brand new single 'Cry For Me'!

AKP STAFF

TWICE have officially released their brand new single, "Cry For Me" worldwide!

Previously unveiled during the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' earlier this month, TWICE decided to pre-release "Cry For Me" due to fans' avid demands immediately after the explosive response to the 'MAMA' performance. "Cry For Me" depicts a woman's chaotic emotions as she experiences both love and hatred toward someone. The track is composed by Ryan Tedder, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel 'Lidgren' Schulz, and more with lyrics written by J.Y. Park and Heize

You can now listen to the full track via TWICE's official YouTube above, as well as via all major music streaming platforms.

  1. TWICE
4 1,946 Share 79% Upvoted

1

gookr3,678 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

twice releases so much quality music, dance and mv that i hope they arent being overworked.

Share

0

Whothefuckyouare-2 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Good Luck Twice for new single!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND