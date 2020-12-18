VICTON confirm the new release date for their postponed 1st full album 'Voice: The Future is Now'

VICTON have announced a new release date for their previously postponed 1st full album, 'Voice: The Future is Now'.

On December 18, VICTON's label Play M Entertainment notified fans that VICTON's 1st full album 'Voice: The Future is Now' will officially be released on January 11, 2021.

Originally, VICTON planned to make a comeback with their 1st full album on December 1. However, the group was forced to postpone their comeback after undergoing precautionary COVID19 testing, after potential contact with a COVID19 carrier.

As a result, VICTON's new comeback date has been set for January 11, 2021. However, the group has decided to cancel their comeback showcase, originally scheduled to take place with a limited number of fans in attendance. Fans who purchased tickets to this offline event can now cancel their ticket purchases and receive full refunds.

Stay tuned for VICTON's return with their 1st full album, next month!