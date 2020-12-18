Super Junior's video editor waves the 'SOS carrot' from being overworked(?) as the members reveal too much inappropriate content for broadcast in their latest video

On December 18, Super Junior uploaded episode 2 of their ongoing 'War of the Masterpieces' YouTube series. In this episode, the members divided up into two teams and debated on the topic of whether to "Publicize my private life" vs. "Publicize my body".

Leeteuk's team chose "Publicize my private life", while Heechul's team chose "Publicize my body".

The two teams began furiously attacking each other in order to prove that their option was the more preferable, as Heechul demanded that Eunhyuk reveal his home address. Without a second of hesitation, Eunhyuk called out his address. Here, the video editor can be seen making a miniature comment in the caption: "If I let this air, my life is over..."

As Heechul continued to demand private information from Eunhyuk, Eunhyuk went on giving away all kinds of details regarding his real estate dealings, including calling out how much rent he is currently collecting from a real estate property.

Next, Eunhyuk went on the attack by demanding that Heechul's team take off their pants.

Heechul's teammates were unfazed, as Heechul and Shindong went on to lower their pants without questions!

Here, fans noticed Super Junior's video editor's outcry(?) for help in a miniature caption. The editor wrote, "Save me" and added on a carrot emoticon.

Among gamers in Korea, a popular slang term is "Wave a carrot if you have been kidnapped and are being threatened with your life." The term is used when gamers demonstrate skills beyond their usual average and collect multiple wins in one sitting, causing their friends to question if an evil twin(?) has taken over!

But while Heechul busily pulled his pants back on, Eunhyuk began gearing up for his next attack. He then wrote out his social identification number on his sketchpad, holding it up to the camera (which the editor blurred out).

Meanwhile, Donghae: "You are all insane!!!"

Leader Leeteuk, trying to control the situation: "We lose!!"

But Eunhyuk, not helping: "Here is my bank account number! Please deposit money into this account!"

Super Junior's video editor, again: /waves the carrot/





Heechul the pantless, summing up the situation: "We are all nuts!!!"

If you want to help out Super Junior's overworked(?) video editor, watch the full second episode of Super Junior's 'War of the Masterpieces' below!