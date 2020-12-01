Henry & Bolbbalgan4 (Ahn Ji Young) sing sweet duet covers on romantic picnic

Henry and Bolbbalgan4 (Ahn Ji Young) revealed their duet performances on the latest episode of 'Henry More Henry'.



In the video above, Henry takes Bolbbalgan4 next to the Han River for a sweet picnic at sunset. Henry then reveals he comes to the spot to relax, and he hopes Ahn Ji Young also finds some comfort. The two talented vocalists then cover Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U" as well as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow".



Check out Henry and Bolbbalgan4's duets above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.