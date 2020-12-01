19

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

'1MILLION' choreographer Lia Kim talks about difficult past as idol trainee instructor

'1MILLION' choreographer Lia Kim opened up about her difficult past as an instructor for idol trainees.

Lia Kim is known as the co-founder and chief choreography for '1MILLION' dance studio, which is known to be behind the choreography for top K-Pop artists and a YouTube channel with 22.7 million subscribers. On the December 1st episode of tvN's 'The Moment I Became Me', she discussed the struggles in her past as a street dancer in 2007 and then as an instructor for idols.

She revealed, "When I brought up the fact that I didn't receive the payment for my lesson, they would get mad and say, 'Do I look like someone who wouldn't pay?'" Lia Kim continued, "No matter how famous I was as a street dancer, I didn't have a lot of students. I also felt burdened by the monthly rent of the practice room, so I slept there. There was a stale smell, and crickets ran around the place."

As for working with trainees from big agencies, Lia Kim said, "Trainees from big agencies asked me to eat with them, so I said I'll pay but the balance was insufficient. Then one of them would pay. That was embarrassing. There were a lot of times that I didn't even have money for the bus, so I would have to walk."

Did you know about Lia Kim's past struggles?

JayJay170
1 hour ago

Many companies trick freelancers/employees and being on ur own is a big struggle. She's though. Respect.

4

pickonejarre
58 minutes ago

Ah, these journeys in our lives make us stronger and sets up our success in the future. Massive respect for someone as tough as she is able to go against companies like that, takes a lot of street smarts from her. She deserves her success, and I love how she is doing what she loves and is earning from it. So jealous!

