Kai opens up about EXO members' response to his solo debut

Kai opened up about the EXO members' response to his solo debut mini album 'KAI (开)'.



On the December 1st airing of 'Cultwo Show', Kai was asked about his leaner look for his solo debut, and he responded, "I haven't measured my body fat rate exactly, but I'm trying to keep my weight at 64kg (141.1 lbs)." When asked if he still maintained his strength at that weight, Kai said, "If I need to do powerful choreography, I tend to try to grow my muscles."



As for the response from his members, Kai expressed, "They all said it was cool. It's my first time having songs filled with my voice because it's my first solo album. I'm happy and excited because the members told me that my vocal tone is really good."



In related news, Kai dropped his solo debut music video for "Mmmh" yesterday.



