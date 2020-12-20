ENHYPEN delights fans with science-fiction inspired MV for 'Let Me In (20 Cube)'

ENHYPEN have a new music video for fans!

On December 21 KST, the BELIFT rookie boy group unveiled the music video for the song "Let Me In (20 Cube)," a B-side track off of their debut album 'Border: Day One.' The music video has a playful science-fiction theme, with the members performing the song's point choreography in laboratory-style jumpsuits. Other scenes show the members making their way through rooms filled with galaxy projections, chemistry supplies, and dinosaur fossil replica.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN debuted on November 30 with their first single "Given-Taken."

Check out the music video for "Let Me In (20 Cube)" above!