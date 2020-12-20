Stray Kids' Hyunjin surprises fans with video for self-composed song 'Little Star'

Hyunjin is the latest Stray Kids member to release a video for 'SKZ-PLAYER'!

On December 21 KST, JYP Entertainment dropped a music video for the song "Little Star" (literal trans.), which was written and composed by Hyunjin himself. For the song, he trades in his usual rap flow to sing the cozy acoustic ballad with sweet and soothing vocals, and in the video, is seen spending some quiet time alone as he reflects on his thoughts regarding a special someone.

Check out the music video for "Little Star" above!



