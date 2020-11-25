UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed a special music video for "Rival"!
The special video is the last v-file video for Lee Jin Hyuk's first anniversary project. The UP10TION rapper made his solo debut with his album 'S.O.L' and title track "I Like That" in November of last year, and "Rival" is a song from the singer's second mini album 'Splash!'.
Watch Lee Jin Hyuk's "Rival" special MV above!
0
0
Posted by 44 minutes ago
UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals special MV for 'Rival' for solo debut 1st anniversary project
UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed a special music video for "Rival"!
0 298 Share Be the first to vote
Log in to comment