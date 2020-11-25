0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej 44 minutes ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals special MV for 'Rival' for solo debut 1st anniversary project

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed a special music video for "Rival"!

The special video is the last v-file video for Lee Jin Hyuk's first anniversary project. The UP10TION rapper made his solo debut with his album 'S.O.L' and title track "I Like That" in November of last year, and "Rival" is a song from the singer's second mini album 'Splash!'.

Watch Lee Jin Hyuk's "Rival" special MV above!

  1. UP10TION
  2. Lee Jin Hyuk
  3. RIVAL
0 298 Share Be the first to vote
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
18 hours ago   199   49,993
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
18 hours ago   199   49,993
BAE173
BAE173 drop 'Crush on U' choreography MV
58 minutes ago   0   263
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
18 hours ago   199   49,993

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND