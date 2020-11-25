BAE173 have dropped their choreography music video for "Crush on U".
In the choreography MV, BAE173 get into school uniforms and perform in a spaceship. "Crush on U" is the title song of the group's debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark', and it's about realizing you have a crush on someone.
Watch BAE173's "Crush on U" choreography MV above and their previous MV here.
18
1
Posted by 1 day ago
BAE173 drop 'Crush on U' choreography MV
BAE173 have dropped their choreography music video for "Crush on U".
1 1,103 Share 95% Upvoted
Log in to comment