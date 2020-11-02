13

2PM & Stray Kids to join JYP edition of 'Bubble' messaging app

2PM and Stray Kids are joining the JYP Entertainment edition of the 'Bubble' messaging app.

'Bubble' is a paid messaging app started by SM Entertainment as a way for fans to message label artists, who can send fans exclusive content. FNC Entertainment and Jellyfish Entertainment artists previously joined the platform, and JYPE are now hopping on as well.

The first artists from JYPE to be featured on 'Bubble' are 2PM and Stray Kids. 'Bubble for JYPnation' is set to launch on November 25 KST.

Are you excited for 'Bubble for JYPnation'?

  1. Stray Kids
  2. 2PM
  3. BUBBLE
1

-ashley1,674 pts 2 hours ago 2
2 hours ago

doesnt this sound a lot like weverse-?

2 more replies

0

JinWifeu-613 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Twice needs to join Weverse.

