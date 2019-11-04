UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk makes solo debut with energetic 'I Like That' MV

Lee Jin Hyuk has officially made his solo debut!

On November 4 KST, the UP10TION rapper (who previously went by the stage name 'Wei') released his debut album 'S.O.L,' featuring the title track "I Like That." The single is an upbeat fusion of EDM-infused pop and hip-hop, rounded out by a music video that showcases the idol's high-energy dance performance.



Meanwhile, 'S.O.L' features three songs in total, "I Like That," as well as the previously teased "Villain," and "Follow Me & You."

Check out the music video for "I Like That" above!