Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SBS completely cuts out Red Velvet's stage from '2020 Ontact Gangnam Festival'

Red Velvet's stage was completely cut out from SBS' 'Ontact 2020 Gangnam Festival'.

The concert was aired on SBS at 00:05 AM KST on the 2nd. The concert was recorded back on October 18th, and was aired through SBS last night. However, Red Velvet's stage was completely edited out from the SBS broadcast. The girls had sung "Psycho", "Bad Boy", and "Umpah Umpah", but all performances were gone from the airing. Although SBS has not specifically revealed why, many believe that Irene's controversy had something to do with it.

yvangelica2,580 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

A mistake from one member, affect the lives of all the members... I hope SM can do something for the rests of the girls, and not only focus on Aespa!

xtinah45 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

damn was it that deep though

