Music Video
Posted by germainej 22 minutes ago

aespa team up with avatars for 'Black Mamba' debut stage performance

aespa team up with avatars for 'Black Mamba' debut stage performance

KatyRae101100 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

This was a very cool mix of digital effects and live performance. I like the choreo as well, especially how they use the back up dancers to represent the black mamba. Well done!

markmeinyourhart1,016 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Thank God I didn't see the avatars dancing.

