3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 20 minutes ago

NCT give preview of 'Resonance Pt. 2' in album highlight medley

AKP STAFF

NCT give preview of 'Resonance Pt. 2' in album highlight medley

  1. NCT
  2. RESONANCE PT 2
2 347 Share 100% Upvoted

0

markmeinyourhart1,016 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

'My Everything' when I heard Renjun's voice, WAAH that song is beautiful.

Share

0

Daxel1,411 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

90's Love... I mean, sure. But like... The majority of them barely even lived through the 90's. XD

Anyways, I like. Album picks up at the song before Work it. Think the second half going to be better than the first, but I will see when I listen. Hopefully more members that weren't given much in part 1 are given some more love. But I doubt it to be the case. XD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kang So Ra
Kang So Ra is expecting her first child
3 hours ago   5   28,578

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND