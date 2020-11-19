ChoA named official endorsement model for Yudi Company

ChoA has been named the official endorsement model for Yudi Company.



On November 19, Yudi Company announced the former AOA member signed a model contract to represent the healthy, bright image of the inner beauty brand.



ChoA recently made a comeback to the entertainment world after signing with Great M Entertainment this past August. Since then, she's sang for an OST, featured in new tracks, and worked as a promotional model for a video game. She also opened up her personal YouTube channel 'ChoA ChoA.'



Stay tuned for updates on ChoA.



