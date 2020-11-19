8

0

News
Posted by germainej 32 minutes ago

ChoA named official endorsement model for Yudi Company

AKP STAFF

ChoA has been named the official endorsement model for Yudi Company.

On November 19, Yudi Company announced the former AOA member signed a model contract to represent the healthy, bright image of the inner beauty brand.

ChoA recently made a comeback to the entertainment world after signing with Great M Entertainment this past August. Since then, she's sang for an OST, featured in new tracks, and worked as a promotional model for a video game. She also opened up her personal YouTube channel 'ChoA ChoA.'

Stay tuned for updates on ChoA.

  1. ChoA
3 561 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Orange_duck303 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

how did you all saying other AOA members were bystander of the bullying issue but not her? she leave earlier doesn't delete the fact that she's the oldest and if anyone to protect Mina, it should be her.

Share

0

oneinchspoon611 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Aww~ So happy to see her!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kang So Ra
Kang So Ra is expecting her first child
3 hours ago   5   28,578

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND