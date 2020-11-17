31

22

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

New SM Entertainment girl group aespa are ready to bite in 'Black Mamba' MV

AKP STAFF

New SM Entertainment girl group aespa have dropped their music video for "Black Mamba".

In the MV, aespa are caught in a futuristic, surreal reality and meet an enormous black snake. "Black Mamba" is the new girl group's debut single, and it's about being one of a kind. 

Watch aespa's "Black Mamba" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. aespa
  2. BLACK MAMBA
55 7,761 Share 58% Upvoted

7

peaceful-multi524 pts 54 minutes ago 1
54 minutes ago

Wtf! This is so cool!😍 Tbh I had extremely low expectations!

Share

1 more reply

4

ndypipopp442 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Those girls have great vocal.. and i'm glad the AI only appear for a few second..

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
9 hours ago   85   47,445
Bling Bling
Bling Bling shine in debut 'G.G.B' MV!
55 minutes ago   2   746
Momoland
Momoland blow it up in 'Ready or Not' MV
1 hour ago   7   1,333
aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
9 hours ago   85   47,445

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND