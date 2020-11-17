New SM Entertainment girl group aespa are ready to bite in 'Black Mamba' MV

New SM Entertainment girl group aespa have dropped their music video for "Black Mamba".
In the MV, aespa are caught in a futuristic, surreal reality and meet an enormous black snake. "Black Mamba" is the new girl group's debut single, and it's about being one of a kind.
Watch aespa's "Black Mamba" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
