aespa are ready to take the throne in 'Black Mamba' intro video & Karina's teaser images

aespa have dropped their into video for "Black Mamba".



In the teaser, Karina sits on the throne as model Jang Yoon Jung gets a mysterious hold on her. The concept photos below also reveal a strange interplay between the two women.



As previously reported, the SM Entertainment girl group will be centered around an "avatar experience" with both the members and their avatars working together. aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates on aespa's debut!



