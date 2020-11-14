SHINee's Taemin drops 'IDEA:理想' dance practice video

SHINee's Taemin has dropped a dance practice video for "IDEA:理想".



In the video above, Taemin goes over the choreography for his new track in all black. "IDEA: 理想," which also features labelmate BoA, is inspired by Plato's 'Theory of Forms,' particularly representing the process of escaping from one's previous self to discover their new one, and it's the title song of Taemin's third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.



Watch Taemin's choreography practice video above and his MV here if you missed it.



