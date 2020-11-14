31

SHINee's Taemin drops 'IDEA:理想' dance practice video

SHINee's Taemin has dropped a dance practice video for "IDEA:理想".

In the video above, Taemin goes over the choreography for his new track in all black. "IDEA: 理想," which also features labelmate BoA, is inspired by Plato's 'Theory of Forms,' particularly representing the process of escaping from one's previous self to discover their new one, and it's the title song of Taemin's third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.

Watch Taemin's choreography practice video above and his MV here if you missed it.

hyerin927166 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Taemin's style of dancing is delicate and elegant. He's definitely a gem in kpop <3

Doodles 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

His choreos keep getting better and better. Seriously, after all these years I'm still impressed at how great of a dancer he is.

Share

