9

1

News
Posted by germainej 55 minutes ago

Girl's Day's Hyeri says goodbye to 'Amazing Saturday' in tears

AKP STAFF

Girl's Day's Hyeri said her goodbyes to tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' in tears.

Hyeri is stepped down from the panel of the popular variety show after over 2 years. The idol-turned-actress was part of the original lineup of 'Amazing Saturday' when it premiered in 2018, and SHINee's Key and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon are taking on a permanent position after her leave. On the November 14th episode, Hyeri expressed, "I've been thinking since last night about what I wanted to say. I'm so happy that I could meet such great people. Thank you for taking care of me and giving me so much love."

She also posted the following message on Instagram:

"I'm a big crybaby, so I worried a lot about whether people would feel uncomfortable seeing today's broadcast. I thought I had mentally prepared for the episode, but every time I thought about this being the end, I felt sad. 

For the past 2 and a half years, 'Amazing Saturday' has slowly given me the confidence to believe in myself again. I learned I could become a person who people loved when I was being myself. I was also fortunate to be working with such amazing people.

As I reflect on everything, I feel more affectionate, apologetic, and grateful.

Most importantly!!! The viewers, who made me so happy, who sent the Hyeri on 'Amazing Saturday', so much love! Thank you so, so much.

I believe you will still love 'Amazing Saturday' after I'm gone. Thank you.

Goodbye, power celebrity!"

Stay tuned for updates on Girl's Day and Hyeri!

  1. Girl's Day
  2. Hyeri
  3. AMAZING-SATURDAY
4 1,727 Share 90% Upvoted

1

sejun-the-great1,596 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Awww, I'll miss Hyeri so much. She's the reason I got into the show in the first place, but I really hope that she hosts on another show soon because she is an amazing host!

Share

0

jpopkings-15,930 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND