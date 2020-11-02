17

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

2AM's Jinwoon sheds tears over girlfriend Kyung Li

2AM's Jinwoon shed tears over his girlfriend Kyung Li on 'Video Star'.

On the November 17th episode, Jinwoon, HanhaeHoon, and Bernard Park, who were recently discharged from the military, featured as guests. The 2AM member expressed, "During my military days, she came to visit me every time excluding 2-3 times. To be honest, I didn't know she'd wait for me, but she did wait for me."

He added, "It was pretty to me. She was by my side when I was going through a rough time. She's a woman who supported me." When asked to send a video message to Kyung Li, Jinwoon teared up, saying, "What do I do? I'm crying. It's silly. When the dating rumors first came out, I wasn't there by her side. She had to go through difficulties in interviews. I love you."

Jinwoon and Kyung Li confirmed they were dating in November of 2019.

Watch the clip of Jinwoon on 'Video Star' above!

WBSBGos97 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He is so cute, he really loves her a lot. I hope they will keep dating happily.

4

claral3,563 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Another couple supporting each other. That was cute and warming. Wish them the very best and they may continue to be so in the future.

