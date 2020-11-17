CNBLUE's Yonghwa talks about what's changed after military service

CNBLUE's Yonghwa talked about what's changed after his military service.



On the November 17th episode of 'Problem Child in House', Yonghwa revealed why he signed up for the commando unit in the military, saying, "I had the thought that I want to properly experience the military." He added, "I gained a lot from the experience," sharing that the military cured his insomnia.



Yonghwa also said he was able to do up to 120 push-ups, and when challenged to a push-up race, he was able to do 50 in 30 seconds. His fellow CNBLUE member Jungshin then recorded 47 in 30 seconds.



In other news, CNBLUE made their comeback as a trio with "Then, Now and Forever".