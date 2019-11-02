2AM's Jinwoon & Nine Muses's Kyung Li confirm their dating news!

Shortly after dating news between 2AM member Jinwoon (28) and Nine Muses member Kyung Li (29) garnered attention online, Jinwoon's label Mystic Story stepped up to confirm the reports to be true!

A representative from Mystic Story told various media outlets on November 13, "Jinwoon and Kyung Li maintained a close relationship after working together on various broadcast programs, until the end of 2017 when they began to see each other with good feelings. Please watch over them with warmth, and cheer them on as Jinwoon continues his mandatory military service duties diligently, and Kyung Li greets viewers through various programs."



Meanwhile, Jinwoon debuted as a member of 2AM in 2008, before enlisting in March of this year in order to serve as a member of the military music corps. Kyung Li debuted as a member of Nine Muses in 2012, and chose not to renew her contract with her label Star Empire after 7-years this past July.

Congratulations to the new idol couple!

