UNVS' Changgyu enlists for mandatory military service today

UNVS' Changgyu enlisted for his mandatory military service today.



On November 17, UNVS posted on Twitter, "UNVS' Song Changgyu has decided to join the military as of November 17. The location and time of enlistment are private and will be quietly admitted without any special procedures. Please give us a lot of support, so that we can come back with a healthier and more mature look. Thank you." He'll be serving as an active-duty soldier following 5 weeks of basic training.



Changgyu himself also posted the selfie below along with the message, "Good morning!!! I'm on the way right now. I'll return in a healthy state. UNUS, I love you! Fighting!"



Stay tuned for updates on UNVS and Changgyu.







UNVS (유엔브이에스) 송창규 군이 11월17일부로 현역 군입대를 결정하게 되었습니다. 입대 관련 장소와 시간은 비공개이며 특별한 절차 없이 조용히 입소할 예정입니다. 보다 건강하고 성숙한 모습으로 돌아올 수 있도록 팬분들의 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. #UNVS #CHANGGYU pic.twitter.com/XxCdcnAL6e — CHITWNMUSIC (@CHITWNMUSIC) November 16, 2020