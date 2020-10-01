Watch BTS & Jimmy Fallon's 'Dance Your Feelings' game, interview, + 'Black Swan' for #BTSWEEK day 3 on 'The Tonight Show'!

It's day 3 of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

For this episode, the BTS members not only performed as the musical guests, but they also reunited with host Jimmy Fallon over video call for an interview and a fun game!

First, the BTS members and Jimmy started off the night with a 'Dance Your Feelings' game! Each of the members danced out feelings like "joyful", "shy", "surprised", "calm", and more!

The BTS members then sat down for a new interview with Jimmy, where they described their reactions after ranking #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'. The boys also went around to recall what they were like as high schoolers, plus more. Finally, the episode wrapped up with BTS performing "Black Swan" for day 3!

Check out all of the action from #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show', above and below!