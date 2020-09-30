16

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE treat fans to a goofy and wild vertical cam version of 'I Love You'

AKP STAFF

Here's the first special gift TREASURE have prepared for fans in light of the Chuseok holidays - a vertical cam version of "I Love You"!

For this goofy and wild vertical cam version, TREASURE send out hearts of all sized to their fans, also known as TREASURE MAKERS, not to mention colorful candy gifts, confetti, balloons, and more. 

Meanwhile, TREASURE also excited fans recently by announcing that a special episode of 'TREASURE Map' - a Chuseok edition - will be broadcast over the holidays. Can't wait!

