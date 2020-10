Seventeen has released a new teaser video for their comeback.

On October 5 KST, the boy group unveiled a trailer titled 'The Invitation For Youth' for their upcoming special album '; [Semicolon]'. Based on the teaser, Seventeen members reminisce their many days of promotions in the past and look forward to a well-deserved break! What do you think about the final phrase that appears at the end of the video?

Seventeen's new album will drop on October 19 at 6 PM KST.