4

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Dawn drops 2nd lyrics teaser for upcoming single 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' featuring Jessi

AKP STAFF

Dawn is less than a week away from his first comeback as a solo artist!

On October 4 KST, the idol's agency P NATION shared a second lyrics teaser ahead of his 1st solo mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' fronted by a title track of the same name featuring rapper and labelmate Jessi.

The monochrome teaser shows a bouncing cube flashing a preview of the title tracks' lyrics: "Hey, Jessi, what's going on? Hey, Dawn, what's going on?" Playing in the background is a fun hip-hop beat, likely a sample from the upcoming single itself.

Meanwhile, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' is set for release on October 9.

Check out the lyrics teaser below!

  1. Dawn (E'Dawn)
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
0 186 Share 80% Upvoted
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
22 hours ago   61   19,815
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
22 hours ago   61   19,815

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND