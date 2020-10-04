Dawn drops 2nd lyrics teaser for upcoming single 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' featuring Jessi

Dawn is less than a week away from his first comeback as a solo artist!

On October 4 KST, the idol's agency P NATION shared a second lyrics teaser ahead of his 1st solo mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' fronted by a title track of the same name featuring rapper and labelmate Jessi.

The monochrome teaser shows a bouncing cube flashing a preview of the title tracks' lyrics: "Hey, Jessi, what's going on? Hey, Dawn, what's going on?" Playing in the background is a fun hip-hop beat, likely a sample from the upcoming single itself.



Meanwhile, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' is set for release on October 9.

Check out the lyrics teaser below!