MONSTA X's Jooheon has revealed more concept photos for his mixtape drop.

On October 5 KST, Jooheon unveiled four new images for his upcoming mixtape 'Psyche'. As seen previously, the new mixtape has seven tracks in total. Based on these photos, the concept signals a powerfully dark attempt by the idol rapper. How excited are you for Jooheon's new mixtape?

Stay tuned until the full drop on October 9 KST!